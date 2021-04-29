RB Leipzig confirm that Jesse Marsch will be their next head coach

The American boasts an impressive track record with his former club Red Bull Salzburg, having guided them to the league and cup double in his first season and they are on course to win the Bundesliga again. They have also booked a place in the Austrian Cup final, in which they will face LASK on May 1 with Marsch set to take charge of Leipzig from the start of the 2021/22 season. The Bundesliga giants confirmed the move and also revealed that the American coach has signed a two-year deal.