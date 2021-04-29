RB Leipzig confirm that Jesse Marsch will be their next head coach
Today at 3:00 PM
In an official statement, RB Leipzig has confirmed that Jesse Marsch will be their next manager succeeding the Bayern Munich bound Julian Nagelsmann. The former assistant manager spent a year as Ralf Ragnick’s understudy at Leipzig before taking charge of Red Bull Salzburg in 2019.
With Julian Nagelsmann confirming in a post-match conference his intent to take up the job at Bayern Munich, doubts were raised about who will replace the German. As speculations around Nagelsmann’s future grows with several reports linking him to the job of Bayern Munich, bookies have tipped Jesse March to take over. He wasn't the only one though with a catalogue of others in the running to be the next RB Leipzig coach but Marsch was reportedly the front-runner.
The American boasts an impressive track record with his former club Red Bull Salzburg, having guided them to the league and cup double in his first season and they are on course to win the Bundesliga again. They have also booked a place in the Austrian Cup final, in which they will face LASK on May 1 with Marsch set to take charge of Leipzig from the start of the 2021/22 season. The Bundesliga giants confirmed the move and also revealed that the American coach has signed a two-year deal.
"New coach announced! Jesse Marsch will become the new head coach of RB Leipzig from the 2021/22 season onwards. The 47-year-old joins from FC Red Bull Salzburg on a two-year contract until June 2023. Jesse Marsch will replace Julian Nagelsmann, who is leaving to join FC Bayern München, on 1st July. Marsch returns to Leipzig where he worked as an assistant coach in the 2018/19 season, helping the team to a third-place finish in the Bundesliga and the DFB-Pokal final," reads the statement on the club's website.
The deal has now been confirmed with RB Leipzig announcing the move of the 47-year-old on a two-year contract set to take over from July 1st 2021. Oliver Mintzlaff the CEO of RB Leipzig has expressed his happiness at the signing of the new manager and what it would mean for the future of RB Leipzig.
"With Jesse Marsch, we were able to sign our dream candidate as the new head coach and quickly fill the most important position in the sporting field at RB Leipzig with a top coach. Jesse has done an excellent job in all of his previous positions and has developed step by step. It is natural a big advantage that he has already worked for RB Leipzig for a year. Jesse knows the club, the city of Leipzig and above all our club and game philosophy, "Mintzlaff told the club's website.
Jesse Marsch will become our new head coach from the 2021/22 season!— RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) April 29, 2021
He takes over from Julian #Nagelsmann, who is joining #FCBayern.
🔴⚪ #RBLeipzig pic.twitter.com/KBqCv8hK4T
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.