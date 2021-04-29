Barcelona are in unexpected situation but we know we can be leaders, asserts Ronald Koeman

"It is important to win because we are in a moment where we know we can be leaders and it can be a reward, but first we have to win. It's one game at a time. If you look back, it's an unexpected situation. We had a big points difference and it's something big that we've achieved, the opportunity to fight to win La Liga. In the last 17 games, almost half of the season, we have 15 wins. That's impressive. And it had to be like this because otherwise, we wouldn't be fighting for the title," Koeman said, reported Goal.