Timo Werner missing chances doesn’t help but nor does crying about it, asserts Thomas Tuchel
Today at 6:34 PM
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel believes that there is no use in regretting or crying about the chances that Timo Werner has missed and has asked the German to keep working and keep pushing. The former RB Leipzig forward has had a tough time since his move with just eleven goals to his name.
A lot was expected when Timo Werner signed last summer for Chelsea especially after the forward finished his final season in Germany with an outstanding 32 goal tally. It meant, that the pressure was on and while Werner did initially do well for Blues, his form since then has dropped off a cliff. Even the appointment of Thomas Tuchel hasn’t changed much although Werner’s all-around performance has dramatically improved.
However, the German has missed a few big chances over the last few months for both club and country which has affected his form and the outcome of the game. But in light of Werner’s missed chance against Real Madrid, Thomas Tuchel admitted that while “that does not help” Chelsea, there is no use crying over spoilt milk. The Chelsea boss also added that he wants Werner, and the team, to keep pushing and keep working hard going forward.
"He missed a big one in West Ham now, he missed another big one here. That does not help, but it also does not help to cry about it or to regret it all the time. There are millions of people who have harder things to deal with than chances that you miss, so this is the good thing about sports -- nobody cares tomorrow," Tuchel said, reported ESPN.
"Today we were sad, we were angry in the moment, this is normal. He is angry. He is maybe disappointed. Tomorrow he has a free day and the next day he has to put his chin up. He is a professional guy, a top guy, he works hard.
"We will never stop pushing, we will never stop believing and I have the feeling that everybody accepts the situation like it is and as a striker it is easy, you score the next game and nobody speaks about it,” he added.
