Reports | Liverpool looking to replace Mohamed Salah with Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho
Today at 6:57 PM
According to BILD, Liverpool could make a move for Jadon Sancho if Mohamed Salah opts to leave the club at the end of this season amidst links of a potential move to Spain. The Egyptian has been a key part of Jurgen Klopp’s side over the last few years but has been linked with a move to Real Madrid.
While the summer transfer window of 2020 was supposed to be the year that Jadon Sancho finally left Borussia Dortmund, the club’s refusal to budge on their price saw him stay. But that was a move many expected especially after the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the transfer saga affected the young forward with him struggling to make his regular impact in the first half of the season.
But things have changed since with Sancho netting 12 goals and contributing to a further 16 assists across all competitions, with him on the path to match his career-best. However, the rumour mill has struck against as German news outlet BILD has reported that Liverpool are looking at Sancho as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian is considered to be one of the best and is reportedly looking to leave Anfield this summer for another challenge.
That has seen the Reds look at other potential options with Sancho’s name reportedly near the top of that list. While the club’s latest financial records does make the move slightly out of their budget, they could get the money if Salah’s potential move does indeed take place. Furthermore, the Reds could also be aided by the fact that Sancho’s price tag will be lower than the €120 million fee that Dortmund asked for from Manchester United last summer.
