Individual awards are great but goal right now is to win team trophies, proclaims Harry Kane
Today at 7:35 PM
In light of winning the Premier League Player of the Year at the London Football Awards, Harry Kane revealed that his focus is to win more team trophies and the biggest prizes there are as a team. This comes not even a week after Tottenham’s loss to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final.
With Tottenham reaching their first final since the 2018/19 Champions League final, many expected the North Londoners to put on a show. But that wasn’t the case with Manchester City utterly dominating them in the Carabao Cup final with Tottenham not even fighting. It shocked fans and critics alike at the performance that the side put out on the night and had many criticising the decision to sack Jose Mourinho less than a week earlier.
But this comes as another blow to Spurs as it could see Harry Kane leave with the Englishman reportedly looking for a club better suited to help win him trophies. That is something that Kane is looking for and he admitted as much in a recent interview, with the England captain looking to lift “the biggest prizes that there is to offer as a team.” He also added that while individual awards are great, his goal is to start winning more “team trophies”.
"Individual awards are great, they are fantastic achievements. When I look back at the end of my career, I will go over it and take in a little bit more. The goal right now as a player is to win team trophies. As much as this [award] is great, I want to be winning the biggest prizes that there is to offer as a team and we are not quite doing that. It is one of those [situations], it is bittersweet. I would rather be winning team trophies and this award. It is what it is," Kane said, reported Goal.
