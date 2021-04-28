If Neymar stayed at Barcelona, they would have won more Champions Leagues, proclaims Pep Guardiola

However, since then neither PSG nor Barcelona have had much success on the Champions League stage although the Parisians did reach their first final last season. This season, they’ve made the semi-finals again and face Manchester City and an in awe Pep Guardiola. The Spaniard revealed just how good he thinks Neymar is and admitted that the job the forward has is not easy. But he also believes that Barcelona could have become a force in the Champions League had Neymar stayed.