German Football Association confirm Hansi Flick approach as their next head coach
Today at 6:34 PM
In a statement, the German Football Association (DFB) have confirmed that they are set to hold talks with Hansi Flick over becoming their head coach after the postponed Euro 2020. This comes in light of Bayern Munich’s announcement that Julian Nagelsmann will be their next head coach.
Ever since the news broke that Joachim Low was set to step down as the head coach for the German national team after the postponed Euro 2020, the rumour mill has linked every German coach to the job. With there more than a few capable candidates, reports indicated that Hansi Flick was the DFB’s top choice to replace Low despite the fact that Flick was contracted to Bayern Munich.
However, with the Bayern boss asking to leave and the club replacing him with Julian Nagelsmann, from the start of next season, it has seen the situation change with the DFB set to make a move. That has been confirmed by a written statement released to SID, and it revealed they have opened talks with Flick and Bayern Munich over a potential move.
"It is well known that Hansi Flick is held in high regard at the DFB and is an excellent candidate to be the national team head-coach. Against that backdrop, we will now hold talks with him and Bayern," the FA respond in a written statement
"We offer no further comments on the procedure at this time which we we'll carefully coordinate with all parties involved in all due care and calm."
- Julian Nagelsmann
- Hansi Flick
- Joachim Low
- Bundesliga
- Uefa Euro 2020
- Germany Football Team
- Bayern Munich
- Rb Leipzig
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.