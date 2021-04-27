Zlatan Ibrahimovic being investigated over ties to betting company by UEFA
Today at 6:36 PM
In a statement released, UFEA confirmed that AC Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic is being investigated by them for a possible connection with a betting company. This comes after reports by a Swedish newspaper revealed that the Swede is a part-owner of a betting company and has been since 2018.
Not even a week after he signed his new contract with AC Milan, reports indicated that UEFA were set to investigate Zlatan Ibrahimovic over potential ties to a betting company. This comes after Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet reported that the 39-year-old is a part owner of a betting company, Bethard, and has been since 2018 which is against FIFA’s rules.
The Code of Ethics created by football’s governing body states that a player cannot have any interests “in entities or companies that "promote, broker, arrange or conduct betting, gambling, lotteries or similar events or transactions connected with football matches and competitions”. If found guilty, the forward will have to pay a fine of 100,000 Swiss francs and would be banned from any football-related activity for a maximum of three years.
That has seen UEFA confirm the news with a disciplinary investigation set to take place soon with them appointing an ethics and disciplinary inspector. The statement further added that UEFA will be investigating the “potential violation of the UEFA disciplinary regulations”.
"A UEFA ethics and disciplinary inspector has today been appointed to conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding a potential violation of the UEFA disciplinary regulations by Mr. Zlatan Ibrahimović for having an alleged financial interest in a betting company," UEFA said in a statement.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.