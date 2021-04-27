Romelu Lukaku is at Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema’s level, proclaims Enzo Scifo

Today at 6:13 PM
Former Inter Milan midfielder Enzo Scifo believes that Romelu Lukaku is as good as the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Erling Haaland and the rest with the Belgian amongst the best. The 27-year-old has thrived since his move to Italian League last season, with him scoring 61 goals for Inter Milan.
Few strikers have been as prolific and excellent goal-scorers as Romelu Lukaku has over the course of his career, with the Belgian consistently hitting double figures. However, the forward has picked up his game since he signed for Inter Milan with Lukaku now in the very upper echelons of superstar strikers. That is backed up by the numbers with the 27-year-old netting 61 goals in 91 appearances for the club including 21 in 32 this season as they lead the race for the Scudetto.
Not only that, it has seen the former Manchester United cement his place in Belgium’s history with him their record goalscorer with 59 strikes. That’s in just 91 caps with Lukaku averaging a sensational 0.65 goals per game and it has seen Enzo Scifo admit that the world needs to talk about the 27-year-old alongside the best forwards in the world. The Belgium legend also added that there are few players in the world as decisive and clinical as Lukaku and he deserves the praise.
"To think that at the time (2019) he was heavily criticised here. He was accused of lacking technique and being wasteful in front of goal, but I always knew he was a star due to his power and how he uses his left foot. He had to come to Italy to improve himself and luckily for him it happened, in a strong team and with a demanding coach,” Scifo said, reported Goal.
"Find me another player as decisive as him. I knew he would score 30 goals a season. Conte was the right man at the right time for his maturity. He saw him, wanted him and immediately said, ‘he is my man.’ He could not have found a better coach and vice versa.
"For me he is at the level of Haaland, Lewandowski and Benzema. If Belgium win anything, they owe it to him. His strength is always knowing how to react to difficult moments, always looking for the next goal. Now he is in top form,” he added.
