Romelu Lukaku is at Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema’s level, proclaims Enzo Scifo

Not only that, it has seen the former Manchester United cement his place in Belgium’s history with him their record goalscorer with 59 strikes. That’s in just 91 caps with Lukaku averaging a sensational 0.65 goals per game and it has seen Enzo Scifo admit that the world needs to talk about the 27-year-old alongside the best forwards in the world. The Belgium legend also added that there are few players in the world as decisive and clinical as Lukaku and he deserves the praise.