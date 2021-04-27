Reports | Daniel Ek to make a formal bid to buy Premier League side Arsenal
According to ESPN, Daniel Ek, the owner of Spotify, has created a consortium to launch a formal bid to buy Arsenal from its owners Kroenke Sports Enterprises. Stan Kroenke’s KSE took full control of the North Londoners in 2018 and has reportedly valued the club at just over £2 billion.
According to ESPN, a formal offer is being prepared by Daniel Ek in the upcoming week with the Spotify owner leading a group to buy out the current owners of the club. While reports have indicated that Arsenal has a £2 billion valuation, the exact amount is unclear at the moment but it’s a move that will test the determination of the KSE. This comes despite the American owners revealing that they had "no intention of selling" the club in a fan forum held last week, so it remains to be seen what shall be the outcome of this.
ESPN has further reported that Arsenal legends Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Patrick Vieira are involved in the move with a formal offer to be tabled soon. This comes in light of protests following the North London side’s Super League involvement when 2,000 fans rallied to the Emirate stadium to voice their opposition against Kroenke's ownership. These protests are nothing new because supporters have been largely opposed by Stan Kroenke’s methods.
The belief is that under such ownership, the footballing institution is being run less as a club and more like an investment venture. Finally with the backlash of ESL and Arsenal’s attempt to be a part of the breakaway closed league seemed to be the last nail in the coffin. The American group, who also own the Los Angeles Rams, took over the London club completely in 2018 after buying out Alisher Usmanov. However, things since then have been rocky with Arsenal struggling to compete with their fellow Premier League “Big six” sides.
Spotify owner Daniel Ek totally serious about buying Arsenal. Has funds to complete deal. Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira & Dennis Bergkamp completely committed. Ek open to having fan representation on the Arsenal board— Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) April 26, 2021
