Reports | Daniel Ek to make a formal bid to buy Premier League side Arsenal

According to ESPN, a formal offer is being prepared by Daniel Ek in the upcoming week with the Spotify owner leading a group to buy out the current owners of the club. While reports have indicated that Arsenal has a £2 billion valuation, the exact amount is unclear at the moment but it’s a move that will test the determination of the KSE. This comes despite the American owners revealing that they had "no intention of selling" the club in a fan forum held last week, so it remains to be seen what shall be the outcome of this.