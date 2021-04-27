Not trying to be like Eden Hazard because I am my own player, admits Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic admitted that he has a long way to go before he can emulate the status of Chelsea Legend Eden Hazard. A star in the making, Pulisic moved from Borrusia Dortmund in the summer of 2019 and has since then registered 16 goals and 7 assists in all competitions for the Blues.
Christian Pulisic has downplayed any comparisons between him and Eden Hazard and insisted that he is his "own player" despite fans and critics making the comparision. The United States international made the move from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2019, following Hazard’s transfer to Real Madrid and the timing, combined with a few other similarities has seen the comparisons rise. But since then Pulisic has tried to create his own niche at Chelsea, stepping up for the team whenever required.
Yet injuries have caused major disruption to the momentum that the young American has built at Chelsea, with him forced to sit out 28 games across all competitions. But Pulisic has still shone, even in spells, for the club with comparisons made to Hazard. However, when asked about said comparisons, Pulisic revealed his admiration for the forward and at the same time highlighted his own individuality.
"He was an incredible player at this football club of course. I definitely looked up to him. I am not comparing myself to him in any way or trying to be like him. I am my own player, doing my best for this club. Obviously, he was a massive player for this club and obviously it is an honour to hear comparisons like that, but I still have a way to go,” Pulisic said, reported Goal.
“He was an incredible player who did a lot for this football club. We are moving on without him. I never played with him so I only know how it is without him. I think we are in a good place now. I mean we are in a semi-final of the Champions League, we have got a lot left to play for this season, so I think this team definitely has a good situation at the moment, so that’s a positive."
