Italian clubs will lose domestic privileges if they join unauthorised competitions, asserts Italian FA
Today at 5:16 PM
Gabriele Gravina, the head of Italy's football federation, has revealed that Italian sides joining competitions without proper authorisation will be banned from national competitions. This comes after a Super League was created by 12 clubs with AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus a part of it.
Amidst reports of a fierce backlash caused by the unilateral creation of a breakaway closed league by the top 12 clubs of the world which includes Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan as representatives of the Italian Football league, the FIGC released official statements condemning such harm to the wider footballing philosophy. The breakaway closed league collapsed within three days amid an outcry from fans, footballing bodies and governments.
It also saw a new clause added into the Italian federation rules to clear out the misconception and implement such drastic measures. The clause is applicable for friendly games and tournaments as well, ESPN has reported and could see clubs banned from domestic competitions. It has also seen Gabriele Gravina, the head of Italy's football federation (FIGC), release a declaration detesting any unauthorised joining of new competitions will nullify domestic league privileges.
"Whoever is considering joining a competition which is not authorised by UEFA, FIFA and FIGC will lose its membership. Anyone who has interpreted the Super League as a simple act of weakness on the part of some clubs experiencing economic difficulties is wrong. At the moment we have no news about who has stayed and who is out of the Super League," Gravina said, reports ESPN.
"This regulation will be inserted in the national licences and will then be embedded into the code of sporting justice. If, by the deadline for applications to the national championships on June 21, someone joins up to other private leagues, they will not take part in our championship."
