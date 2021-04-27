Bayern Munich confirm that Julian Nagelsmann will be their next head coach

With Hansi Flick announcing, in a post-match press conference, that he wanted to leave Bayern Munich at the end of this season, it had many wondering who would replace the German. But with reports pointing to only one man, the battle began especially given the fact that Julian Nagelsmann has been linked to a catalogue of jobs. However, reports last week indicated that the RB Leipzig head coach and Bayern had come to an agreement with a deal in place with Leipzig as well.