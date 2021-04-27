Bayern Munich confirm that Julian Nagelsmann will be their next head coach
Today at 2:42 PM
In an official statement, Bayern Munich have revealed that RB Leipzig head coach Julian Nagelsmann will be their next manager, replacing Hansi Flick. The 33-year-old is touted to be one of the best young coaches in world football and has been heavily linked with a move to the Bundesliga giants.
With Hansi Flick announcing, in a post-match press conference, that he wanted to leave Bayern Munich at the end of this season, it had many wondering who would replace the German. But with reports pointing to only one man, the battle began especially given the fact that Julian Nagelsmann has been linked to a catalogue of jobs. However, reports last week indicated that the RB Leipzig head coach and Bayern had come to an agreement with a deal in place with Leipzig as well.
That has now been confirmed with Bayern Munich announcing the move with the 33-year-old set to take over from July 1st 2021. Nagelsmann has also signed a five year deal with the Bavarians and Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Bundesliga giants will pay RB Leipzig €25 million, add-ons included, in order to get the deal done.
“FC Bayern have appointed Julian Nagelsmann as their new head coach. The Bavarian-born 33-year-old will move to Munich from RB Leipzig on 1 July 2021 ahead of the new season, signing a five-year-contract with the German record champions until 30 June 2026,” reads the statement on the club’s website.
“This comes after FC Bayern agreed to current head coach Hansi Flick’s request to have his contract terminated on 30 June 2021, two years earlier than its original expiry date.
