2021 AFC Champions League | Difficult when you concede in the last minute, laments Juan Ferrando

With them already out of contention for qualification to the next stage, FC Goa faced Al-Rayyan last Monday evening in anticipation to secure their first-ever win in the top-tier tournament and end their campaign on a high. The Gaurs took the lead as early as in the 3rd minute of the game, maintained the lead for most parts of the game, but conceded in the 89th minute to share honours eventually. FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando admitted that it was difficult to ship in the equaliser in the closing stages of the game.