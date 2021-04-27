2021 AFC Champions League | Difficult when you concede in the last minute, laments Juan Ferrando

Today at 2:30 PM
FC Goa scripted a 1-1 draw against Al-Rayyan after conceding a late goal on Monday evening, which was a difficult situation as per the coach. The Gaurs are eliminated from the tournament but still have a chance to register their maiden win when they lock horns with Al-Wahada this Friday evening.
FC Goa started their maiden AFC Champions League campaign on a high, as they played out 0-0 draws against Qatari side Al-Rayyan and UAE-based outfits Al-Wahada. But, they got a reality check against Iranian heavyweights Persepolis FC, having lost back-to-back matches against the side 1-2 and 0-4.
With them already out of contention for qualification to the next stage, FC Goa faced Al-Rayyan last Monday evening in anticipation to secure their first-ever win in the top-tier tournament and end their campaign on a high. The Gaurs took the lead as early as in the 3rd minute of the game, maintained the lead for most parts of the game, but conceded in the 89th minute to share honours eventually. FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando admitted that it was difficult to ship in the equaliser in the closing stages of the game.
"It is difficult when you lose (concede) at the last minute. But we played against a very good team, it is a pleasure to play against these teams because these teams play very good football,” said Juan Ferrando, after Monday’s game.
Even though FC Goa are eliminated from the tournament, they have a great chance to finish as the third-placed team in Group E. Juan Ferrando’s boys will take on Al-Wahada in their last fixture, on Friday evening, which according to the Spaniard, is their last ‘chance’ to secure a win.
"The players did a great job, but of course, we need to improve. We have one more chance, in the next game against Al Wahda. It is difficult to prepare for these games due to injuries. The fitness coaches are working very hard, this is the truth,” explained the manager.
