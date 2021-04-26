Reports | RB Leipzig demanding world record €30 million fee for Julian Nagelsmann
Yesterday at 11:55 PM
According to Goal, RB Leipzig are demanding that Bayern Munich pay them a world record €30 million if they want to sign Julian Nagelsmann as their next head coach. The young German coach has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern with Hansi Flick set to leave at the end of the season.
Following the potential departure of Hansi Flick, who is poised to step down as head coach, Bayern Munich haven't wasted any time in choosing a proper replacement with them lining up more than a few choices. Having won six trophies as the Bayern Coach, it was time for Hansi Flick to look for a new challenge. Owing to the difficult relationship with sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic, followed by the simultaneous opening of the coaching job at the German National Team which Flick is reportedly the choice for
But with a void to fill, it has seen Bayern Munich turn their heads towards Julian Nagelsmann with the RB Leipzig coach their first choice. But while the news of the Hansi Flick leaving has amped things up, reports have indicated that Bayern Munich have upped their interest in appointing Nagelsmann as his successor. However, Goal has reported that RB Leipzig are demanding a world record €30 million (£26m/$36m) to let go of him
Having taken RB Leipzig to the 2019-20 Champions League semi-final and virtually guaranteeing a second-place finish this season, the German side are unwilling to let their prized possession leave without getting something in return and that could see him become the most expensive coach. However, with interest from England and Spain, it could make any Bayern Munich move complicated.
