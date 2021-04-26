Reports | RB Leipzig demanding world record €30 million fee for Julian Nagelsmann

Following the potential departure of Hansi Flick, who is poised to step down as head coach, Bayern Munich haven't wasted any time in choosing a proper replacement with them lining up more than a few choices. Having won six trophies as the Bayern Coach, it was time for Hansi Flick to look for a new challenge. Owing to the difficult relationship with sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic, followed by the simultaneous opening of the coaching job at the German National Team which Flick is reportedly the choice for