Not happy with the way season has gone and don't think club is either, admits Andrea Pirlo

With Juventus currently sitting 13 points behind league leaders Inter Milan, the club are on course to miss out on the league title for the first time since AC Milan lifted the title at the end of the 2010/11 season. With several rumours suggesting that Andrea Pirlo could be sacked soon, it has seen the Bianconeri's Sporting Director Fabio Paratici insist that the coach will remain in charge as long as they seal a place in next season's Champions League.