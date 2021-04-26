Not happy with the way season has gone and don't think club is either, admits Andrea Pirlo
Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo has admitted that his debut season with the Old Lady hasn’t gone according to plan with the club well off the title race. The Serie A giants, who have won nine straight Scudettos, currently sit fourth on the table with Inter Milan 13 points away in first place.
Juventus were held to a 1-1 draw with Fiorentina in Serie A on Sunday night and that now means that the defending champions have now dropped points in 14 games in the Serie A this season. The signing of Cristiano Ronaldo was viewed to be the ultimate ingredient to launch an infallible title charge, along with the likes of newcomers like Frederico Chiesa, Weston McKennie, Dejan Kulusevski etc.
With Juventus currently sitting 13 points behind league leaders Inter Milan, the club are on course to miss out on the league title for the first time since AC Milan lifted the title at the end of the 2010/11 season. With several rumours suggesting that Andrea Pirlo could be sacked soon, it has seen the Bianconeri's Sporting Director Fabio Paratici insist that the coach will remain in charge as long as they seal a place in next season's Champions League.
However, Pirlo, in his post match interview, admitted that he is not happy with the way things have gone. The Juventus boss also admitted that he isn't happy with the season and believes that the club aren't either.
“It is different, as the initial expectations both for me and the team were different. I don’t believe that we worked the way we wanted to. You learn with every game that goes by, but I am not happy considering the initial expectations and I don’t think the club is either," Pirlo said, reported Goal.
