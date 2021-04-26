Mumbai City FC extend Vignesh Dakshinamurthy's contract by four years

Having started his career with Bengaluru–based side Ozone FC back in 2017 in the second division I-League, Vignesh Dakjshinamurthy was roped in by ISL outfit Mumbai City FC a year later. Although he made his debut for ‘Islanders’ in the 2018-19 ISL, the Karanataka-born footballer was not a regular in the squad for the first two seasons.

But the 23-year old made 2 appearances for Sergio Lobera’s side during their ISL winning campaign last season and has grown as a player immensely. As per the recent developments, Mumbai City FC have extended his contract by four years, which will keep Vignesh with the ‘Islanders’ till the end of the 2024-25 season.

“It’s a great moment for me and my family. I’ve been at Mumbai City FC for three years now and it’s a special feeling committing my next few years to a club that has shown faith and supported me throughout,” said Vignesh Danshinamurthy, after signing over the dotted line.

“I take a lot of pride in the fact that I could be a part of a historic season, winning our first trophies for Mumbai City. The vision of the club, the head coach Sergio Lobera and the determination of our group, despite the tough circumstances we’re currently living in, is the reason why we won and why we are a big family.”