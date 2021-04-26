Maurizio Sarri won’t be an interesting signing for Tottenham, proclaims Jamie Redknapp
Today at 6:16 PM
Former Tottenham man Jamie Redknapp has admitted that he was disappointed when the club sacked Jose Mourinho and believes that Maurizio Sarri isn't the right fit. While Ryan Mason has taken over as interim manager, several managers have been linked to the job including former Chelsea boss Sarri.
Tottenham are currently in the process of identifying managerial targets to replace the now-departed Jose Mourinho. While, Spurs are being managed by interim head coach and ex-player, Ryan Mason, the club are looking at a more permanent solution. Various potential candidates, with English top-flight experience, have been shortlisted alongside a few others including Julian Nagelsmann.
Several reports have revealed Maurizio Sarri to be the potential successor for the job at White Hart Lane despite a spell at Chelsea with the Italian now out of a job. The former Napoli boss left Stamford Bridge for Juventus and while he won the Serie A title, the club struggled in the Champions League which saw Sarri lose his job. Despite such strong links, Jamie Redknapp believes that the Italian boss would not prove to be the right fit for the North London side.
"The timing [of Mourinho's sacking] was incredible, but it doesn't surprise me with the club, it has happened before. They hire and fire very quickly, but they have to make sure they get the next one right. There's a lot of pressure now on the board to get it right. It hasn't worked out with Jose Mourinho, now the next manager has to be the right one, otherwise, the pressure will really grow," Redknapp said, reported Goal.
"Maurizio Sarri will not excite the Spurs fans one bit, not one bit. You'd imagine Julian Nagelsmann will go and take the Bayern Munich job. Nuno Espirito Santo - does that excite me? Not sure. Scott Parker looks like he might be going down with Fulham, but has history with Tottenham. Rafa Benitez? No. Brendan Rodgers, would you leave Leicester now, where you have established something?"
