Maurizio Sarri won’t be an interesting signing for Tottenham, proclaims Jamie Redknapp

"The timing [of Mourinho's sacking] was incredible, but it doesn't surprise me with the club, it has happened before. They hire and fire very quickly, but they have to make sure they get the next one right. There's a lot of pressure now on the board to get it right. It hasn't worked out with Jose Mourinho, now the next manager has to be the right one, otherwise, the pressure will really grow," Redknapp said, reported Goal.