Unity is best way forward for Manchester United and the Glazers , proclaims Ole Gunnar Solskjær
Today at 8:35 PM
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has rallied Manchester United to be unified following the European Super League debacle. Considered to be one of the perpetrators of the breakaway closed league, the United boss has called upon the Glazer family to present a united front to the players and staff alike.
Manchester United’s participation in the now-suspended Super League under the leadership of their owner, and vice-chairman of the breakaway league, Joel Glazer has caused widespread anguish among its fan base all over the world as it goes against the wider footballing philosophy. Luke Shaw, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford were among the first players to openly speak out against the issue of Super League and condemned the move from the board without consultation with the players and coaching staff.
Although United pulled out from the competition and issued an open letter apologising to the fans, it did not sit well with fans, player and pundits alike. It has seen Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admit that the owners of the club have to show unity going forward if they want to find a way to get back to where they were. The Manchester United boss also admitted that he has had an "open and good relationship" with the owners with them backing him.
“The owners of every club that signed up for this proposal have got a job on their hands, of course, they have. We’ve had an apology from Joel and that’s important. He’s told us how committed he is to helping us going forward. Unity and everyone coming together and working together for one common goal is the best way forward,” Solskjær said reports The Guardian
"I’ve had an open and good relationship with them and they’ve been very supportive of me, they’ve backed me. It’s all about improving the club, the infrastructure, the facilities and the squad. I am very confident they will remain committed."
