Paris Saint-Germain are in no hurry over Neymar’s extension, reveals Leonardo
Today at 4:21 PM
PSG sporting director Leonardo is confident that Neymar will renew his contracts soon and added that the club are in no rush. Although both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have less than eighteen months left on their deals, the club has insisted that their stars will not be lured by any external interest.
Although Neymar’s currents deal expires by 2022, the former Barcelona player has declared his commitment to the project at PSG under the tutelage of Mauricio Pochettino and has confirmed his long term allegiance to the club. That has pleased many fans and critics with the reportedly Brazilian a key part of PSG's future alongside side Kylian Mbappe and their other superstars as the club looks to become one of Europe's best.
It has seen Leonardo confirm that the club is not worried about the prospect of losing their star man and will take their time in sorting out the details of the deal. The PSG sporting director further added that the discussions with Neymar have been good and "frank" with him happy as to how the talks are going.
"Neymar's extension? We are in no hurry. Nobody is running behind us, we are really quiet, we have very good and frank reports," Leonardo said, reported Goal.
He has also denied any potential rumours of Mbappe being linked to other clubs like Real Madrid and has confirmed that the World Cup winner will join Neymar in extending his stay.
" Everything is clear, we know Kylian's situation, he knows what we think, there is nothing more than that. He still has a year on the contract, his decision will come, the important thing today is to win."We are generally optimistic. We do not even have a reason not to be optimistic about the future. I ask once again for total concentration," he added.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.