Liverpool need to learn or else we don't play Champions League football, admits Jurgen Klopp
Today at 8:41 PM
Jurgen Klopp has expressed disapproval at Liverpool's failure to beat Newcastle United and admitted that the Reds didn't play well enough to deserve Champions League football. A late goal from Joe Willock saw the relegation-threatened Magpies, grab a point with them producing a 1-0 comeback.
Jurgen Klopp was extremely disappointed after Liverpool managed to produce 9 shots on target, out of a total of 22 attempted shots, but only one of them was converted into a goal courtesy of a Mohammed Salah strike in the opening three minutes. It looked as if the Reds were on par to earn a hard-fought victory when a controversial Calum Wilson goal was disallowed. But luck was on Newcastle United's side as a 95th-minute stoppage-time strike secured a much-needed draw for Steve Bruce’s side.
It also put a dent on Liverpool's Champions League hopes with them currently sixth on the table, four points behind 4th placed Chelsea and looks increasingly likely to miss out on that coveted fourth place spot. Klopp’s men have a number of important fixtures coming up including the much-anticipated clash with fellow rivals Manchester United and it saw Jurgen Klopp admit that his side didn't deserve to play Champions League football and that needs to change..
"I don't think you can create much more chances, better chances but we don't finish the game off. We didn't play enough. In a specific way, we don't fight enough. We had 70% of the ball and should have had 80, we created a lot of chances. So we had to create more and use them. But we don't do that well at the moment," Klopp said, reported by ESPN.
"It feels like a defeat. I didn't see us that we deserved today to play Champions League next year. But we will see what we can do. In a few days, we will play Manchester United which will be a tough one as well. But we learn... or we don't play Champions League. That's it."
