English football announce three-day social media boycott in fight against racism and discrimination
Today at 2:43 PM
English football has pledged to undertake a three-day social media boycott from 30 April to 3rd May. This is in order to curb the ongoing and sustained discriminatory abuse received online by players and many others connected to football, with it set to take place across English football.
Several reports have revealed severe discriminatory abuse against players like Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, Manchester City's Raheem Sterling and Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and most recently, Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara. Unhappy with the way racism and discrimination has crept into football, it has seen leading figures across the english game remain highly aggrieved by the actions undertaken by social media companies.
Owing to a severe rise in the sheer volume of such cases, governing bodies in English Football have been forced to write to Twitter and Facebook in February, making their stance clear. But with both social media groups failing to provide a stricter enforcement of anti-discriminatory regulations, it has seen the English game take serious action. A joint statement from the top governing bodies of English Football has confirmed that a boycott of all platforms will now be imposed to cover the full programme of fixtures next weekend.
"The FA, Premier League, EFL, FA Women's Super League, FA Women's Championship, PFA, LMA, PGMOL, Kick It Out, Women in Football and the FSA will unite for a social media boycott from 15:00 BST on Friday 30 April to 23:59 BST on Monday 3 May, in response to the ongoing and sustained discriminatory abuse received online by players and many others connected to football," said a statement released by the Premier League.
"This has been scheduled to take place across a full-fixture programme in the men's and women's professional game and will feature clubs across the Premier League, EFL, WSL and Women's Championship switching off their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.
"As a collective, the game recognises the considerable reach and value of social media to our sport. The connectivity and access to supporters who are at the heart of football remain vital."
