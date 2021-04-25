English football announce three-day social media boycott in fight against racism and discrimination

Owing to a severe rise in the sheer volume of such cases, governing bodies in English Football have been forced to write to Twitter and Facebook in February, making their stance clear. But with both social media groups failing to provide a stricter enforcement of anti-discriminatory regulations, it has seen the English game take serious action. A joint statement from the top governing bodies of English Football has confirmed that a boycott of all platforms will now be imposed to cover the full programme of fixtures next weekend.