Robert Page to replace Ryan Giggs as Wales boss at Euro 2020 after assault charges

With Robert Page deputising for Ryan Giggs as the Wales national coach in light of potential charges of domestic violence offences being levied at Giggs, it had many concerned about Wales’ future. Especially with them qualifying for Euro 2020 with many worried about as to whether the Football Association of Wales (FAW) had a plan in place. However, with Giggs being officially charged with domestic violence offences by the Crown Prosecution Service, it has seen the FAW announce that Page will be in charge for the Euros.