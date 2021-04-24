Robert Page to replace Ryan Giggs as Wales boss at Euro 2020 after assault charges
In light of Ryan Giggs being charged with domestic violence offences, the Wales FA has confirmed that interim boss Robert Page will replace Giggs for the Euro 2020 as the head coach. Page has deputised for Giggs during the last two international breaks and will be joined by Albert Stuivenberg.
With Robert Page deputising for Ryan Giggs as the Wales national coach in light of potential charges of domestic violence offences being levied at Giggs, it had many concerned about Wales’ future. Especially with them qualifying for Euro 2020 with many worried about as to whether the Football Association of Wales (FAW) had a plan in place. However, with Giggs being officially charged with domestic violence offences by the Crown Prosecution Service, it has seen the FAW announce that Page will be in charge for the Euros.
The Manchester United legend has been charged with causing actual bodily harm to a woman in her 30s and assault of a woman in her 20s. That forced the FAW’s hand and they made the announcement on Friday with Robert Page to continue as the head coach and Albert Stuivenberg will continue as Page’s assistant for the delayed Euro 2020. Furthermore, the statement revealed that a board meeting is set to take place to discuss the future beyond the tournament.
“The Football Association of Wales has noted the decision of The Crown Prosecution Service to proceed with charging Ryan Giggs, the Men’s National Team Manager,” the statement reads.
“In light of this decision, the FAW can confirm that Robert Page will assume the role of Cymru Men’s National Team manager for this summer’s EURO 2020 tournament and will be assisted by Albert Stuivenberg.
“An FAW Board meeting will be convened to discuss these developments and its impact on the Association and the National Team. The FAW will not be making any further comment at this current time.”
