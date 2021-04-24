Remaining clubs have to decide if they are Super League or European club, asserts Aleksander Ceferin
Today at 4:09 PM
In light of reports that the Spanish and Italian clubs haven’t left the Super League, Aleksander Ceferin has asked them to decide on their allegiance. This comes after all six English clubs confirmed that they had left the Super League with Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan following their footsteps.
Amidst serious backlash from fans, critics, and from across European football after the formation of the Super League, it saw half its founders drop out within 48 hours. They, the six English sides, were joined by Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan with all eight sides releasing statements on their websites. But the other four, a list that includes Juventus, Barcelona, Real Madrid and AC Milan, haven’t done the same with reports indicating that they haven’t left the project.
However, in light of Florentino Perez and Andrea Agnelli’s comments, it has many concerned that the Super League is still alive and well especially after Barcelona’s statement. It has seen Aleksander Ceferin assert that the four remaining clubs need to decide on their allegiance soon whether it be to the Champions League or the Super League. The UEFA president further added that should they move towards the Super League, then there will be no Champions League football.
"It's crystal clear that the clubs will have to decide if they are Super League or they are a European club. If they say we are a Super League, then they don't play Champions League, of course ... and if they are ready to do that, they can play in their own competition," Ceferin said, reported ESPN.
