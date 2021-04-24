Good that Super League is off but new Champions League isn’t great, proclaims Jurgen Klopp

However, this adds to a congested fixture list for many clubs and it has seen managers from across England hit out at the changes. Jurgen Klopp is the first one with the German boss very unhappy at the changes and he admitted as much in a recent interview. It saw Klopp reveal that UEFA, or the Super League, didn’t ask anyone before making the changes and added that he has no idea how teams will cope. The German also added that it will change the fixture schedule and make it impossible to deal with.