Good that Super League is off but new Champions League isn’t great, proclaims Jurgen Klopp
Today at 3:00 PM
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has hit out at the changes that UEFA have brought into the Champions League as he believes that it will put further pressure on the fixture list. UFEA announced their reforms to the Champions League on Monday with it set to come into play from the 2024/25 season.
While the controversial European Super League has been put on standby, it has seen UEFA introduce reforms to the Champions League with its contract expiring at the end of the 2023/24 season. That has seen European football’s top governing body bring about serious changes with a revamped 36 team competition set to take place. It will see the group stage be removed for a ten-game start instead with the top eight qualifyings for the knockouts while the other sixteen battle it out in a playoff.
However, this adds to a congested fixture list for many clubs and it has seen managers from across England hit out at the changes. Jurgen Klopp is the first one with the German boss very unhappy at the changes and he admitted as much in a recent interview. It saw Klopp reveal that UEFA, or the Super League, didn’t ask anyone before making the changes and added that he has no idea how teams will cope. The German also added that it will change the fixture schedule and make it impossible to deal with.
"You can't just introduce always more competitions It's very good that the new Super League is off the table, but the new Champions League isn't great. Ten games rather than six and no idea where to put them in. The only people who never get asked are the coaches, the players and the supporters,” Klopp said, reported the BBC.
"Uefa didn't ask us, the Super League didn't ask us. It's just always 'play more games'. The new Champions League, what's the reason for that? Money... I have no idea how we're supposed to deal with even more games. You can't have 20 teams in a league, two cup competitions, 10 international games before Christmas - these things aren't possible."
