Change is needed in some way in the Premier League, proclaims David Moyes

While the Premier League’s big six have withdrawn from the Super League, Real Madrid still remains the only side not to release a statement confirming their stance. However, in light of the Super League, it has seen many now disagree about the Champions League reforms which will take place from the 2024/25 season. It will see the fixture list become even more packed with Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola unhappy with the changes.

That has seen fans and critics complain as well, with them unhappy at the number of games set to be added on which could see the potential removal of a domestic cup. However, in light of the same, David Moyes believes that changes need to be implemented in English football and added that they should look at splitting the league into two. He also believes that Scottish clubs should be allowed to make the move over and try to unite the leagues.

"Change is needed in some way. I think the Premier League has a brilliant product, I really do, but at the top clubs you're talking about too many games, so could we have Premier League I and Premier League II? Could we have a situation where we do invite Rangers and Celtic to Premier League II? Why can we not unite the UK? Why do we have to be England and Scotland and not unite it?” Moyes said, reported the BBC.

"Why can it not be a pyramid that allows teams in the Scottish leagues to get into Premier League II? In fact, I think actually more money would filter down if Rangers and Celtic could be given an opportunity to come in. Why not try and make what we have got something new and maybe take a few less teams, maybe two out of the Premier League and put in Premier League II, and we have a few extra weeks.