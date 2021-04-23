Zlatan Ibrahimovic signs one year contract extension with AC Milan
In a statement released on their website, AC Milan have confirmed that superstar striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has signed a one year extension with the club. This will see the veteran forward play beyond his 40th birthday with the deal extending until the end of the 2021/22 Serie A season.
Despite suffering a series of injuries this season, few players in the Serie A have been as effective as Zlatan Ibrahimovic, with the Swede thriving for AC Milan when fit. It has seen him net 15 goals in seventeen league games for the club this season, a tally bettered by only eight players in the Italian top tier. However, the veteran striker’s influence on the team has been a key role in the Rossoneri’s title fight even if the club are now ten points behind city rivals Inter Milan.
However, with the 39-year-old’s contract set to expire at the end of this season, reports indicated that both parties were looking to change that. And after months and months of negotiations, Ibrahimovic has signed a one year extension with AC Milan which will expire at the end of the 2021/22 season. That will see the Swede play well beyond his 40th, a statement from the club confirmed the news.
“AC Milan has announced that the Club has extended Zlatan Ibrahimović's contract. AC Milan is the Club for which Zlatan has played the most in Italy. After scoring 84 goals in 130 appearances with the Rossoneri, the Swedish striker will continue to be wearing the red and black jersey next season,” reads the statement on the club’s official website.
