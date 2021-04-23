Zlatan Ibrahimovic signs one year contract extension with AC Milan

Despite suffering a series of injuries this season, few players in the Serie A have been as effective as Zlatan Ibrahimovic, with the Swede thriving for AC Milan when fit. It has seen him net 15 goals in seventeen league games for the club this season, a tally bettered by only eight players in the Italian top tier. However, the veteran striker’s influence on the team has been a key role in the Rossoneri’s title fight even if the club are now ten points behind city rivals Inter Milan.