We have no intention of selling Arsenal as I believe we’re fit to carry on, asserts Josh Kroenke

Kroenke Sports Enterprises director Josh Kroenke has revealed that the group has no intention of selling Arsenal despite the criticism coming their way following the club joining the Super League. The Gunners, and eleven other clubs, founded a Super League but confirmed that they have left the same.

Despite a portest set to be planned ahead of Arsenal’s league game on Friday night and Twitter hashtags filled with messages for the Kroenke’s to leave, that won’t be happening. That comes after Josh Kroenke, Kroenke Sports Enterprises director, confirmed in a fan forum that the group had no intentions of selling the club despite the Super League developments.

The Gunners were a part of 12 other clubs that choose to create a breakaway Super League with the Kroenke’s said to be a key part of that decision. However, despite that Josh Kroenke admitted that the group won’t be selling the club as they believe they can carry “on in our position as custodians of Arsenal”. He further added that they were “put in a very difficult position” by people outside the club and have big plans for the summer.

"I am not willing to answer that question because we have no intention of selling. I believe we are fit to carry on in our position as custodians of Arsenal. We were put in a very difficult position by forces outside of the club,” Kroenke said, reported ESPN.

"We have the same plans for summer that we had several weeks ago and I'm still excited about those. So I might be met with mistrust, I might be met with scepticism, but over time I hope to establish some sort of relationship with our supporter groups and show them that we are capable of taking our club forward."

Josh Kroenke also tried to explain the decision behind becoming one of the founders of the breakaway Super League and admitted that they had to make decisions quickly. He also added that there was tough questions asked and one that complicated things.

"As this project took shape in a very fast manner, we asked ourselves two key questions. The first question we asked ourselves was: what is worse, a Super League or a Super League without Arsenal? That was a very tough one for us to weigh. We decided a Super League without Arsenal was the worst of both those answers.

"The second question we asked ourselves was: what do the fans want? We tried to answer that question in as many ways as possible. We were obviously bound by certain confidentiality aspects of the decision we were thinking about making, and it was a much more complicated answer than we had time to contemplate.

The Kroenke Sports Enterprises (KSE) director also believes that the global fans wants to have both, a European game as well as "your cold nights in Stoke".

"I think the global fan wants to see Arsenal versus Barcelona as much as possible. I think the European fan wants to see more big matches between top clubs, to be quite frank because their domestic league is so predictable.

"I think from an English fan's perspective, and this is what was so educating for me, they want to see more big matches. But as one Chelsea supporter wrote on a sign that I saw online the other day, you still want your cold nights in Stoke,” he added.