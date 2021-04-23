Seville to replace Bilbao and St Petersburg to replace Dublin as Euro 2020 host cities
Today at 5:02 PM
According to UEFA vice-president Zbigniew Boniek, Seville and St Petersburg are set to replace Bilbao and Dublin respectively after the two cities could not guarantee fan presence. This comes despite UEFA extending the deadline to confirm the same twice with 9 cities already confirming fan presence.
With the postponed Euro 2020 around the corner, UEFA have been busy with preparations for the summer tournament with them looking to have spectators present. However, while nine of the 12 host cities have confirmed atleast 25% capacity of their stadiums, Bilbao, Dublin and Munich have been unable to do the same.
It saw UEFA extend the deadline until April 23rd but reports had indicated that both Bilbao and Dublin lost their right to host games. That has been confirmed by UEFA vice-president Zbigniew Boniek, in a tweet on his official page, with him revealing that Seville and St Petersburg will replace them respectively.
Not only that, it could see Wembley scheduled to get Dublin’s last 16 game added to the seven games it will already be hosting. Furthermore, Munich was reportedly given a pass despite them struggling for a safe capacity of more than 10% although the city believes that the number will increase.
Sewilla i San Petersburg- oficjalnie!!! 🇵🇱⚽️🇵🇱 Trochę pracy przed nami, zaczynamy od nowa- obóz, przejazdy, cała logistyka⚽️🇵🇱— Zbigniew Boniek (@BoniekZibi) April 23, 2021
