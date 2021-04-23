Reports | Barcelona preparing three year contract to offer Lionel Messi

However, ESPN has reported that the La Liga giants are set to offer Messi a three year contract with Joan Laporta at the heart of the deal. The new Barcelona president is looking to keep one of the best in the world at the Camp Nou and reportedly believes that the length of the deal will make up for the immediate reduction to the Argentine’s salary. The club can no longer afford to pay Messi his current wages - around €75 million net annually – and are looking to help compensate for that.