Reports | Barcelona preparing three year contract to offer Lionel Messi
Today at 8:49 PM
According to ESPN, Barcelona president Joan Laporta is working on a three-year contract to ensure that Lionel Messi finishes his career at the Camp Nou with them looking to keep their best. The Argentine’s current deal expires at the end of the 2020/21 season and has been linked with a move away.
With talks about the European Super League dying down, it has seen the footballing world turn towards it’s most interesting topic which happens to be Lionel Messi’s future. The Argentine only has a few months left on his current deal and will be a free agent at the end of the current season, something that Barcelona are desperate to avoid. While, the La Liga giants have been reportedly trying their best, they have reached no agreement with the 33-year-old.
However, ESPN has reported that the La Liga giants are set to offer Messi a three year contract with Joan Laporta at the heart of the deal. The new Barcelona president is looking to keep one of the best in the world at the Camp Nou and reportedly believes that the length of the deal will make up for the immediate reduction to the Argentine’s salary. The club can no longer afford to pay Messi his current wages - around €75 million net annually – and are looking to help compensate for that.
ESPN has further reported that while Messi would prefer a year to year based contract, Laporta is looking to offer him a two year deal with an option to increase to a third. But with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain both waiting in the wing, it could make any contract discussions even more complicated for Barcelona.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.