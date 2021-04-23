Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is in better place but it’s a difficult disease to go through, reveals Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta is confident of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s imminent return to the Emirates Stadium in time for Arsenal’s remaining matches. The Gabon international has scored 14 goals in all competition for the club this season but has been out after being diagnosed with malaria since April 8th.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had been diagnosed with malaria, a disease he picked up while on international duty with Gabon, which rendered the 31-year-old unable to play for Arsenal over the last few weeks. The striker has been a key part of the club's season but has been out of action after playing just 12 minutes off the bench in a 1-1 Europa League draw against Slavia Prague on April 8.
Since then Arsenal has had 3 outings with two comfortable wins against Sheffield United and Slavia Prague before being held to a 1-1 draw by Fulham. Although Aubameyang had a mixed season, Mikel Arteta is confident that his return to the line-up would provide a serious boost to the team. The Arsenal boss further added that the forward is battling a tough disease and thus needs time and patience to recover, which the club is giving him.
"I have spoken to him many times. He was at the training ground yesterday for the first time. He's still being checked by the doctors, it's taking him a while. It's a difficult disease to go through. He had some tough moments and we just want to give him every single tool to make him available and fit as quick as possible, because we need him. Well, I hope so.
The way he was looking yesterday, he was in a much better place and hopefully once he has started to feel better and he regains a bit of the weight that he's lost, he's going to be able to train and at that moment with the desire that he has to be back, I'm pretty positive that that will be the case."Arteta said, reported by Goal.
