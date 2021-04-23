If you ask me then RB Leipzig would be my best fit, admits Jesse Marsch
Today at 7:58 PM
Jesse March has been linked with a sensational return to his former side RB Leipzig amidst reports of Julian Nagelsmann departure to Bayern Munich. The former assistant manager spent a year as Ralf Ragnick’s understudy at Leipzig before taking charge of Red Bull Salzburg in 2019.
RB Salzburg boss Jesse Marsch believes that if there was a chance, then RB Leipzig would be a great move for him with him insistent on the opportunity of managing his former side in the future. This comes amidst several reports linking the American as Julian Nagelsmann's successor at the Bundesliga club with Nagelsmann linked with a move to Bayern Munich. The Salzbug boasts an impressive track record with the Austrian side and guided them to a league and cup double in his first season.
Not only that, they are on course to win the Bundesliga again and have already booked a place in the Austrian Cup final, in which they will face LASK on May 1. As speculations around Nagelsmann’s future grows with several reports linking him to the job of Bayern Munich, bookies have tipped Jesse March to take over. Although Nagelsmann has denied any such rumours, Marsch has done no such thing and believes that RB Leipzig would be the best fit according to him.
"Of course I understand the club very well. If you ask me what would fit best, RB Leipzig is of course a top idea. But Julian Nagelsmann is doing a great job and there is currently no reason for Leipzig to look for a new coach. But if I can have the opportunity as a coach in Leipzig, then that's a great idea for me," Marsch told Sky.
