Bundesliga clubs to move into COVID-19 quarantine in order to finish season on schedule
Today at 7:08 PM
A mandatory quarantine has been announced for the final two rounds of the Bundesliga clubs as the DFL looks to finish the season on time. Owing to the imminent second wave of COVID-19, preventive measures are being taken by the German Football League (DFL) to avoid any further fixture postponements.
Several reports have confirmed that the German Football League (DFL) have enacted protocols that would restrict the movement of the players and staff from within the 18 Bundesliga clubs after May 2nd onwards. Reports further indicated that they would be placed into closed training camps from May 12 onwards. The DFL has been forced to enact such protocols following scheduling chaos that occurred after Hertha Berlin was forced to postpone three of their matches due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the club.
This means that from Matchday 32 onwards, restrictions are placed on the movement of players and staff. They will only be allowed to leave their homes for training and matches but from May 12th onwards, they will be moved into biosecure bubbles. With a very limited scope of rescheduling the fixture list, keeping in mind the upcoming Euros, it seems like a necessary precaution to protect the wellbeing of the league. The DFL hopes that these stringent measures will facilitate in finishing the league within their planned schedule.
These changes were made on the recommendations of the Special Match Operations Task Force, who were responsible for steering the Bundesliga amidst reports of the Covid 19 breakthrough last year. The Bundesliga was the first major European league to reopen after the pandemic, serving as the blueprint for the others. Apart from "exceptional cases on account of particular professional duties", restrictions have been imposed on all Bundesliga personnel including team doctors and assistant coaches.
"The purpose of the "quarantine training camps" is to provide extra safeguards for the staging of matches, particularly in view of the time pressure caused by UEFA Euros, which follows the regular season. It is the clubs' responsibility to ensure that players, coaches and training staff come into contact with no one but each other during the stated period. All requirements of the medical and hygiene-related concept remain unchanged," the DFL statement read.
"If individuals such as team doctors have to temporarily leave the "quarantine training camp" in exceptional cases on account of particular professional duties, they may only return to the group of persons if they take further protective measures, including a negative antigen rapid test immediately before returning."
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.