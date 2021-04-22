Reports | Manchester United considering Sergio Ramos move over teammate Raphael Varane
Today at 8:37 PM
According to the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United are looking at a potential move for Sergio Ramos if their move for his teammate Raphael Varane fails. The Red Devils are reportedly looking to sign defensive reinforcements this summer with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looking to improve the team.
Despite conceding only 35 goals this season, the joint third lowest in the Premier League this season, Manchester United are still reportedly looking at defensive reinforcements next summer. The Red Devils’ total is low but when compared to Manchester City (24) and Chelsea (31), it pales in front of the duo with the club struggling to find the right combination. Furthermore, Eric Bailly’s reported decision to reject a new contract and leave this summer has forced the club’s hand.
That has seen the Red Devils linked with a move for Raphael Varane. The Frenchman is reportedly considering leaving Real Madrid this summer and has been linked with a move to Europe’s biggest sides, especially with a €50 million price-tag on his head. But, Manchester Evening News have reported that should United not be able to secure a move for Varane, then they’re targeting his teammate Sergio Ramos.
The 35-year-old’s current contract is expiring at the end of the 2020/21 season and has been looking at options despite reports indicating that contract negotiations are ongoing. The Spaniard is considered to be one of the best defenders in the world and has been linked with a move to Old Trafford in the past.
