Phil Foden is becoming such an important player for Manchester City, proclaims Pep Guardiola
Today at 6:18 PM
In light of Phil Foden’s recent performances, Pep Guardiola believes that the young midfielder’s influence over the team is growing and that's showcasing his importance to the club. The 20-year-old is having a superb season for the Cityzens with him netting fourteen goals across all competitions.
With David Silva leaving at the end of the 2019/20 season, many expected Phil Foden to play a much larger role within Pep Guardiola’s team this season. While that has been the case, the young midfielder has been used as a winger more often but that hasn’t stopped him from thriving. It has seen Foden net seven Premier League goals this term, while adding five assists, alongside seven more across other competitions.
It has many singing songs about the midfielder especially in light of another impressive performance against Aston Villa. That now includes Pep Guardiola as he admitted that Foden’s influence over the Manchester City team is very clear now with him “becoming a serious player”. The Spaniard also added that the 20-year-old is growing well and has become an important player for the side.
"This guy [Foden] is growing. His influence in our games is massive. He's becoming a serious player. Phil right now is becoming such an important player. His influence in the final third is so important," Guardiola said to Sky Sports.
