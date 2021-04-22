Odisha FC extends Jerry Mawihmingthanga's contract

Speaking on the development, Odisha FC CEO Mr. Rohan Sharma said, "I honestly can’t put into words how happy I am Jerry is staying at the club. Since he’s arrived at the club he’s been an outstanding player and lights up the room whenever he’s around. I know family is very important to Jerry and my goal is for Odisha FC to keep being his home away from home until the day he retires from football after winning many trophies for both the club and the national team. I would like to thank Jerry and the Mawihmingthanga family for the constant support."