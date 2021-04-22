Edwin Vanspaul extends contract with Chennaiyin FC

Having made his senior debut for Indian Bank at the age of 18, it took three years for Edwin Vanspaul to get his next break. It was in his stint with Chennai City FC that fast-tracked his career to unpredicted heights, having claimed an I-League title with the club in his third season.

Soon, he was roped in by Chennaiyin FC scouts, having featured in 20 matches for the 'Marina Marchans' who went on to play the final of 2019-20 Indian Super League . Also playing an influential role for Chennaiyin FC in the previous domestic season, the club has recently renewed the contract of the 28-year old footballer.

“What I am feeling right now is beyond happiness. I am really thankful to everyone at Chennaiyin FC for showing that belief and faith in me, that they have retained me for the future,” said Edwin Vanspaul, as reported by Sportstar.

“I am really proud of everything I have gained in these two years so far at CFC. It is certainly a matter of huge importance for me to continue representing a two-time champion club of the ISL. The endeavour now is to keep improving and delivering more success hopefully to the club and our fans,” he added.