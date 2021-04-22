All 12 clubs are still there and they haven’t left Super League yet, proclaims Florentino Perez

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has confessed that the Super League hasn’t been disbanded but has been put on standby with all twelve clubs still in the league at the moment. The backlash from across the footballing world saw nine of the twelve founding members withdraw their names.

With the Super League creating and getting suspended in under 72 hours, it has meant that the footballing world has seen a lot of action this week. That comes after 12 of Europe’s biggest football clubs decided to break away from the current Champions League format and create a European Super League. The league was a closed one with no relegation for the founders, with three more clubs to be added to that list, although five sides would be allowed to rotate in and out.

But after immense criticism and backlash from across Europe, and even the world, it saw nine of the twelve founding clubs withdraw their names with the six English sides taking the lead. However, despite that, Florentino Perez believes that the project is “on standby” and admitted that they are all “going to continue working”. The Real Madrid president, and Super League chairman, also added that the 12 “are still there and haven’t left”.

"We are going to continue working. The project is on standby. Juventus haven't left, Milan neither. We're all together. Barcelona are reflecting. The first thing we agreed yesterday was to stop, to explain, as we should have done from the start... No-one has paid [a penalty to leave], the 12 are still there, they haven't left. We signed a binding agreement after a lot of work,” Perez told El Larguero.

Perez also had a lot to say on the club’s transfer business especially on a potential move for Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe. It saw him admit that while a move for Mbappe might not be possible this year, the fans and members of the club “are happy with my work”.

“If Mbappe doesn't come this year, no-one is going to shoot themselves. People know how I am. If things don't happen it's because they can't be done. I think the members and fans are happy with my work," revealed Perez

The Real Madrid president also touched upon Sergio Ramos’ contract situation with the Los Blancos captain entering the final few months of his current deal. It could see him leave as a free-agent at the end of the 2020/21 season but Perez admitted that the situation is what it is and he has done all he can.

"I love him like a son, I've done what I could for him... But the situation is what it is. He knows it too. We're finishing off the season... It will depend on the situation of the club,” he added.