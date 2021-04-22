2021 AFC Champions League | Hope FC Goa will perform better than the previous game against Persepolis FC, asserts Juan Ferrando

FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando is hoping that his team would perform better than they’ve done in their previous game against Iranian side Persepolis FC in the 2021 AFC Champions League. Edu Bedia, who scored the only goal against in the previous outing, is doubtful ahead of Friday’s game.

FC Goa have impressed with their display in the ongoing 2021 AFC Champions League, having played out a couple of 0-0 draws against Qatar’s Al-Rayyan and UAE-side Al-Wahada, before going down 1-2 against Iran’s Persepolis FC after giving a tough fight. They are set to face Persepolis yet again this Friday evening at the Fatorda Stadium, in Goa.

While nobody would have given them any chance for the upcoming fixture, but the way FC Goa have played so far, have turned the tables completely. Even though a win is highly unlikely, the Gaurs head coach Juan Ferrando is hoping that they will perform better than they’ve done in their previous game.

“We know the next game will be difficult but this is the AFC Champions League and the expectations are big. I’m happy with the players and the way they have performed although there are some areas we need to improve,” said Juan Ferrando, ahead of Friday’s game.

“We will review the tactics tomorrow against Persepolis. We are going into the match with hope of performing better than we did in our previous game. As a head coach, it’s my job to put the best line-up forward,” added the Spaniard.

Edu Bedia, who scored the only goal for FC Goa in their 1-2 loss against Persepolis FC, suffered an injury from the match and is doubtful ahead of Friday’s game, although, it was informed that the situation is not serious.

“Edu Bedia - our captain - is a big doubt tomorrow. He suffered a knock from the match. It’s nothing serious but we will find out soon. The physio and therapist are working hard to nurse him back to match fitness," informed the manager.