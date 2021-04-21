Want to apologize to all the fans and supporters of Liverpool, confesses John W Henry

Amidst announcements from the six English clubs that they are backing out of the Super League after the negative response to their decisions, Liverpool decided to own up to their mistakes. They become the second club, following Arsenal 's open letter to their fans, to admit their mistake in joining the Super League although John W Henry's interview makes him the first owner to admit the same.

The withdrawal announcement came late on Tuesday night after several reports indicated that all 12 clubs had backtracked over their decision to join the closed breakaway following widespread anger and condemnation from fans, critics, clubs and players alike. Liverpool was one of 12 members who had pushed for the fruition of the European Super League.

Although Liverpool’s initial statement was short and to the point, it was the heartfelt message from John Henry which truly reflected the sorry plight of the Reds following such the incident. The Fenway Sports Group (FSG) owner apologised to the likes of Jurgen Klopp , Billy Shankly, the players and the fans and also expressed his undying love for the club. Furthermore, Henry also apologised for dragging the club's name through the mud.

"I want to apologise to all the fans and supporters of Liverpool Football Club for the disruption I caused over the past 48 hours. It goes without saying but should be said that the project put forward was never going to stand without the support of the fans. No one ever thought differently in England. Over these 48 hours, you were very clear that it would not stand. We heard you. I heard you," Henry said in an interview released on Twitter.