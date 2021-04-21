Think June is too soon to have 25% of stadiums in Dublin full, asserts Leo Varadkar
Today at 8:00 PM
In light of UEFA set to make decisions on Dublin as a host city, the Irish deputy prime minister Leo Varadkar has admitted that June is too soon to have stadiums 25% full. The delayed 2020 Euros will be taking place at the end of 2020/21 season across 12 cities in Europe with fans set to attend.
With the coronavirus pandemic forcing the world into a lockdown, it also forced UEFA’s hands with them pushing the Euro 2020 by a year. While that was to ensure crowds will be allowed back into stadiums, things are still dicey despite a lot of positives surrounding the tournament that takes place in 2021. It has seen nine out of the 12 host cities already give UEFA their assurances over a minimum capacity crowd with St Petersburg aiming for 50% capacity, Denmark for 30% although England will be around 25%.
But three cities are yet to receive government backing or assure UEFA that they could have fans with Munich, Bilbao and Dublin on that list. However, despite the UFEA extending the deadline to Friday, Leo Varadar believes that June comes too soon for Ireland and it will be hard for them to go ahead, if UEFA keeps insisting. The Irish deputy prime minister further added that it will be unfortunate with Dublin to host three Group E matches between Poland, Slovakia and Sweden at the Aviva Stadium
"We think June is too soon. I think if they continue to insist on [having 25% of the stadium full], it'll be hard for it to go ahead quite frankly, which is unfortunate," Varadkar said, reported BBC.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.