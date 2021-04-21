Still remain convinced of beauty of Super League project, proclaims Andrea Agnelli

Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli has admitted that while the Super League is done, he still remains convinced of the beauty of the project even if the Super League isn’t up and running. The breakaway competition was suspended on Tuesday night after half of the founding clubs withdrew.

When twelve leading clubs from across England, Spain and Italy announced that they had formed a breakaway competition called the Super League, it saw many upset at the decision. From fans, critics to their domestic leagues and even fellow clubs all criticized the decision to create a league where there was no relegation for the 12 founding sides. However, amidst the immense backlash and reports of potential domestic bans, it saw six clubs pull out with the rest reportedly following suit.

However, in light of the same, reports indicated that Juventus chairman, and vice-chairman of the Super League, Andrea Agnelli was fired from his job but that hasn’t been the case. Instead, in a recent interview, Agnelli admitted that while the project isn’t up and running, he remains convinced that European football needed it and of “the beauty of that project”.

“I remain convinced of the beauty of that project. But admittedly ... I mean, I don’t think that that project is now still up and running,” Agnelli told Reuters.

The Juventus chief also revealed that he had a few clubs contacting him, in the hours before the exodus of the English clubs, with them all wanting to join the Super League. But the Italian refused to name names and instead just revealed that many asked what “they could do to join”.

“I’m not going to say how many clubs contacted me in just 24 hours asking if they could join. Maybe they lied, but I was contacted by a number of teams asking what they could do to join,” he revealed.

The reaction from Aleksander Ceferin was incredible with the UEFA president hitting out at all 12 clubs alongside Agnelli and Ed Woodward. The Italian got the brunt of it though with Ceferin calling him a “snake” alongside other choice words and Agnelli admitted that the football industry isn’t a “particularly sincere, trustworthy or reliable one in general” with relations changing all the time.

“If you tell me other methods for putting together such projects ... if you were to ask the authorisation of others, I don’t think you would have carried out a project like this. The relations are there, I have seen relations changing in time, some people I am quite sure that people will be open and talk to each other. I don’t think our industry is a particularly sincere, trustworthy or reliable one in general,” Agnelli added.

There’s still nothing confirmed by Juventus side about president Andrea Agnelli resigning rumours, at the moment. He’s also the vicechairman of the #SuperLeague. 🚨🇮🇹 #Juventus — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 20, 2021