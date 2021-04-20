Reports | Manchester United chief Ed Woodward steps down over Super League backlash
Today at 1:06 AM
According to the Guardian, and other sources, Ed Woodward has resigned as the chairman of Manchester United after the reported backlash over the European Super League. The Red Devils announced on Monday that they have accepted a proposal to join the Super League alongside five other English sides.
In what has been a startling 24 hours, and then some in football, it has seen the European Super League created and then reportedly brought down. The breakaway league was created on Monday to immense backlash with 12 elite sides forming a nearly closed league with no relegation for the founders. That has seen fans, critics, other leagues and clubs hit out at them over the last few days but things are starting to change.
Chelsea, reportedly, have been the first to leave the Super League with reports indicating that Manchester City, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and a few others are all also leaving. However, the Guardian, and the Telegraph, have reported that Manchester United chairman Ed Woodward has resigned from his post in the aftermath. James Ducker, of the Telegraph, has revealed that Woodward was set to depart at the end of the season but things have been fast-tracked.
Ducker further reported that the decision has nothing to do with the European Super League but more to do over leaks and what not. However, Talksport and various other sources have revealed that the decision was to do with the backlash over the Super League.
Indications are Woodward was due to leave at the end of this year. Announcement he’s going at end of year brought forward to now due to risk of leaks etc. ‘Amicable’ with the owners. Reputedly not ESL related https://t.co/GWgFuSQarv— James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) April 20, 2021
