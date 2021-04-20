Reports | Chelsea, Manchester City, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid preparing to withdraw from the European Super League
Today at 12:04 AM
According to the Athletic, and various other sources, Chelsea are set to become the first Super League club to withdraw from the competition after intense criticism from across Europe. This comes in light of the news that 12 of Europe’s top clubs have joined a breakaway league on Monday.
European football was thrown into turmoil on Monday night after it was announced by 12 of Europe’s biggest clubs, that they had joined a Super League. This came on the day that UEFA decided to announce their reforms for the Champions League but the creation of Super League changed everything. The decision to create a closed league without the threat of relegation for the 12 founding members has fans, other clubs and critics seething.
However, the Athletic, the BBC and the Guardian have all reported that Chelsea are set to become the first of the 12 teams to withdraw from the Super League. This comes in light of fan protests outside Stamford Bridge ahead of the club’s league game against Brighton and Hove Albion. They’ve reportedly numbered in the thousands with the fans also blocking the team buses from entering.
The Athletic have further reported that Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck has met with the players and staff to discuss the future of the proposals and what could happen going forward. Further, the reports also pointed out various sides, including Atletico Madrid, Manchester City and FC Barcelona are also pulling out of the competition.
BREAKING: Man City have withdrawn from ESL too— Dan Roan (@danroan) April 20, 2021
It's not just the English teams rapidly pulling out... senior sources at Atletico Madrid tell me they are OUT, too.— Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) April 20, 2021
BREAKING— Dan Roan (@danroan) April 20, 2021
I understand Chelsea are now preparing documentation to request withdrawing from the ESL
🚨 JUST IN: Barcelona president Joan Laporta —— United Journal (@theutdjournal) April 20, 2021
"Barcelona will NOT join the Super League until our socios vote for it. It's their club, so it's their decision." #mufc #mujournal
[@ActualiteBarca]
