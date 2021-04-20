Manchester City confirm that they have started proceedings to withdraw from Super League

However, after criticism from across all walks of football, from lower league clubs to Spanish, Italian and even Swiss clubs, alongside fans and critics, it has seen the clubs reportedly look for the u-turn. It saw reports indicate that Chelsea and Manchester City are set to be the first English clubs to do so with the Cityzens beating the Blues to a punch. In a short but concise statement, the Manchester giants confirmed that they have “enacted procedures to withdraw” from the Super League.