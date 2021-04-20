Manchester City confirm that they have started proceedings to withdraw from Super League
Today at 2:29 AM
In what is the first statement, Manchester City have confirmed that they have started formalities to withdraw from the group developing plans for a Super League. The Cityzens, alongside five English clubs and six more from across Europe, announced that they had joined a breakaway Super League.
After reports and rumours indicated that Manchester City, and Chelsea alongside Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, were set to leave the Super League, the Cityzens have confirmed the news. They have become the first club to do so after immense criticism and hate surrounded the 12 European clubs who announced that they joined a breakaway closed league.
However, after criticism from across all walks of football, from lower league clubs to Spanish, Italian and even Swiss clubs, alongside fans and critics, it has seen the clubs reportedly look for the u-turn. It saw reports indicate that Chelsea and Manchester City are set to be the first English clubs to do so with the Cityzens beating the Blues to a punch. In a short but concise statement, the Manchester giants confirmed that they have “enacted procedures to withdraw” from the Super League.
“Manchester City Football Club can confirm that it has formally enacted the procedures to withdraw from the group developing plans for a European Super League,” reads the statement on the club’s website.
Their statement has been well received across the footballing world with UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin overjoyed to welcome Manchester City back to the “European football family”. He further added that the club has shown “great intelligence” to make their way back and hope that others join them.
“I am delighted to welcome City back to the European football family. They have shown great intelligence in listening to the many voices - most notably their fans - that have spelled out the vital benefits that the current system has for the whole of European football,” Ceferin said, reported the Guardian.
“As I said at the Uefa Congress, it takes courage to admit a mistake but I have never doubted that they had the ability and common sense to make that decision. City are a real asset for the game and I am delighted to be working with them for a better future for the European game.”
Club statement.https://t.co/GeNQZn8091— Manchester City (@ManCity) April 20, 2021
