European Super League suspended after all six English clubs pull out

The European Super League was suspended in the late hours of Tuesday night amidst severe backlash. This comes after six English ‘founding members’ confirmed that they had initiated proceedings to leave the Super League with reports indicating that the other six clubs are set to do the same.

Following the exit of the Premier League “big six”, several reports have revealed that Inter Milan are ready to plug on the Super League as well. While the remaining five clubs – including Real Madrid, Juventus, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and AC Milan are reportedly set to be considering leaving the closed breakaway as well.

The first cracks in the proposal arrived when news broke of Chelsea’s intention to leave the competition which they had been convinced to join under false pretences. Immediately what followed was a domino effect with the likes Manchester City, Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool pulling the plug.

Official statements from the Super League revealed that the clubs were forced to take such decisions owing to the imminent pressure they faced for being part of such an organisation. The statement further argued that the current competition is fully aligned with the laws and regulations and everything was performed by the book.

"The European Super League is convinced that the current status quo of European Football needs to change. We are proposing a new European competition because the existing system does not work. Our proposal is aimed at allowing the sport to evolve while generating resources and stability for the full football pyramid, including helping to overcome the financial difficulties experienced by the entire football community as a result of the pandemic," reads the statement.

"It would also provide materially enhanced solidarity payments to all football stakeholders. Despite the announced departure of the English clubs, forced to take such decisions due (to) the pressure out (put) on them, we are convinced our proposal is fully aligned with European law and regulations as was demonstrated today by a court decision to protect the Super League from third party actions.

"Given the current circumstances, we shall reconsider the most appropriate steps to reshape the project, always having in mind our goals of offering fans the best experience possible while enhancing solidarity payments for the entire football community."

#SuperLeague official statement 🚨



"We are reconsidering the appropriate steps, in order to reshape the project”.



“We're proposing a new competition, because current one isn't working. English clubs have been forced to leave, due to outside pressure”.



It’s gonna be suspended. pic.twitter.com/2GWXSVhTr4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 20, 2021