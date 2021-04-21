Atletico Madrid confirm that they have withdrawn from the Super League
Today at 5:04 PM
Atletico Madrid have become the first Spanish club to issue an official statement amidst the backlash of the European Super League. The Los Rojiblancos alongside two Spanish clubs and six more from across Europe have announced their decision to join the breakaway closed league as a founding club.
In light of the severe backlash that 12 clubs have received by being part of a close knot footballing tournament, aka the Super League, it is no surprise that reports indicated that Atletico Madrid has decided to withdraw from the league. Being dubbed as a “ moneymaking project” for the rich American Investors with no respect for footballing philosophies, reports revealed that the six remaining sides are looking to make their stance official and follow in the footsteps of the six English clubs by leaving the breakaway league.
It has seen Atletico Madrid confirm that they have decided to leave the Super league as they didn’t expect an overwhelmingly negative response to what was expected to be the blueprint for club football in the coming future. In their statement below, the Los Rojiblancos expressed further added that they did it in order to maintain the overall harmony between the club and the fans.
"Atlético de Madrid's Board of Directors, which met on Wednesday morning, has decided to formally communicate to the Super League and the rest of the founding clubs its decision not to finally formalise its adhesion to the project," reads a statement on the club's website.
"Atlético de Madrid took the decision on Monday to join the project due to circumstances that no longer exist today. For the club, harmony between all the groups that make up the Red & White family, especially our fans, is essential. The first team squad and the coach have expressed their satisfaction with the club's decision, as they understand that sporting merits must prevail over any other criteria".
