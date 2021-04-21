Atletico Madrid confirm that they have withdrawn from the Super League

In light of the severe backlash that 12 clubs have received by being part of a close knot footballing tournament, aka the Super League, it is no surprise that reports indicated that Atletico Madrid has decided to withdraw from the league. Being dubbed as a “ moneymaking project” for the rich American Investors with no respect for footballing philosophies, reports revealed that the six remaining sides are looking to make their stance official and follow in the footsteps of the six English clubs by leaving the breakaway league.