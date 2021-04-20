Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham confirm that they are out of Super League
Today at 4:09 AM
Following Manchester City’s statement, Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham have confirmed that they will not be participating in the Super League. This comes in light of the immense backlash that the announcement to join said league has been met with over the last few days.
While the reported announcement of the Super League, on Sunday, hit the world hard, the fact that six English clubs actually joined said league on Monday, transformed football. They were joined by six other clubs from Italy and Spain with it completely overhauling the landscape of European football. But the announcement by the clubs was met with incredible disdane from the fans, other leagues, other clubs and critics alike with them all against a closed league.
It has seen reports indicate, earlier today, that Chelsea were set to leave with Manchester City later becoming the first side, English or otherwise, to announce the same. But the Cityzens have now been joined by Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester United with the trio all releasing similar statements to the one below by Liverpool. They all, more or less, say that the clubs are pulling out of the Super League following the reception both internal and external.
“Liverpool Football Club can confirm that our involvement in proposed plans to form a European Super League has been discontinued. In recent days, the club has received representations from various key stakeholders, both internally and externally, and we would like to thank them for their valuable contributions.”
We can confirm that we have formally commenced procedures to withdraw from the group developing proposals for a European Super League (ESL).#THFC ⚪️ #COYS— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 20, 2021
Liverpool Football Club can confirm that our involvement in proposed plans to form a European Super League has been discontinued.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 20, 2021
We will not be participating in the European Super League.#MUFC— Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 20, 2021
As a result of listening to you and the wider football community over recent days we are withdrawing from the proposed Super League.— Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 20, 2021
We made a mistake, and we apologise for it.
