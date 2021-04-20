Think Tottenham are crazy to sack Jose Mourinho before Cup final, claims Wayne Rooney
Today at 7:21 PM
Derby Count manager Wayne Rooney believes that Tottenham are crazy to sack Jose Mourinho before their Carabao Cup final against Manchester City. The North Londoners play for their first trophy since they won the 2007/08 League Cup and will face Pep Guardiola’s Cityzens on the 25th of April.
After their entry into the Super League, rumours and reports indicated that Tottenham had sacked Jose Mourinho with the club soon confirming the news. That came after reports had indicated that Mourinho had an explosive reaction to the club’s entry into the Super League. While said reports have since been refuted with Spurs sacking the Portuguese manager over results, many are shocked that they did it a week before a Cup final.
The North Londoners play in their first trophy since Mauricio Pochettino led them to the Champions League final with them looking to end a 12-year drought. It has seen Wayne Rooney admit that he believes it was a crazy move by the club especially since there are few managers in the world that loving winning trophies as much as Mourinho. He further added that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy could have waited until after the game to make the move because it’s a massive risk.
"I think it's crazy doing it before a Cup final. It's strange timing anyway. Surely they could have waited until after the Cup final if that's the direction they wanted to go in. Mourinho is a manager who loves winning trophies, that's quite clear to see. He's won a lot of trophies throughout his career," Rooney told reporters.
“I'm sure [Spurs chairman] Daniel Levy could have waited until the day after the game. If there was one manager to set up a team to play against City in a Cup final it's Mourinho. Tottenham haven't had the best of seasons, so from that point of view it's crazy and a massive risk."
