Reports | Bayern Munich eyeing up move for Stade Rennais’ teenager Eduardo Camavinga
Today at 7:44 PM
According to France Football, Bayern Munich are looking to reinforcement their midfield this summer and believe that 18-year-old Eduardo Camavinga is their best option to do so. The teenager is considered to be one of the brightest prospects in his age group with Real Madrid also interested.
Despite having sold Thiago Alcantara last summer, Bayern Munich have coped without the Spaniard relatively easily with Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich making up the difference. However, with their midfield options proving to be relatively light after an injury to Goretzka, it has seen the club consider reinforcements this summer with a spending spree planned. That has seen reports indicate that Florian Neuhaus and Eduardo Camavinga lead the list but the latter is their top target.
That has been reiterated by France Football when they revealed that despite the 60 million that it would cost to sign Camavinga, Bayern are considering a move for the youngster. That is since the 18-year-old would prove to be better value for money than the 24-year-old Neuhaus even though the Borussia Monchengladbach man has Bundesliga experience. However, Camavinga has proven himself with Rennais over the last few seasons even making his Champions League debut this term.
Not only that, he has earned three caps for France with the young midfielder scoring on his first full start for the Les Blues. However, with Real Madrid also reportedly very keen on a move for the 18-year-old, it could complicate a move. Although reports have indicated that the guaranteed playing time combined with the club’s style of play, could help their cause.
