Reports | Bayern Munich eyeing up move for Stade Rennais’ teenager Eduardo Camavinga

That has been reiterated by France Football when they revealed that despite the 60 million that it would cost to sign Camavinga, Bayern are considering a move for the youngster. That is since the 18-year-old would prove to be better value for money than the 24-year-old Neuhaus even though the Borussia Monchengladbach man has Bundesliga experience. However, Camavinga has proven himself with Rennais over the last few seasons even making his Champions League debut this term.